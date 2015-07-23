LONDON, July 23 Aberdeen Asset Management
saw net outflows of 9.9 billion pounds ($15.46 billion)
during the quarter ending June 30 as institutional investors cut
exposure to Asia and emerging markets equities, the firm said on
Thursday.
The emerging markets-focused fund manager said its assets
under management fell 7 percent to 307.3 billion pounds during
the third quarter of its financial year, hit by market
conditions and currency movements.
But the firm added that it had 4 billion pounds in new
commitments and mandates awarded but not funded by the end of
the quarter.
"Market and FX movements together with low margin outflows
from certain fixed income and solutions clients accounted for a
large proportion of the decline in AuM," chief executive Martin
Gilbert said in the statement.
"Macro-economic factors and investor sentiment towards Asia
and emerging markets continued to weigh on equity flows."
But Gilbert added that "committed investors will be rewarded
over time".
Aberdeen also said on Thursday that it was appointing
PricewaterhouseCoopers as its auditor, replacing KPMG.
($1 = 0.6404 pounds)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)