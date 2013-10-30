LONDON Oct 30 Investment manager Aberdeen Asset
Management has lost a court battle over the closure of
an offshore scheme it used to shield employees' bonuses from
tax, as Britain cracks down on tax avoidance.
The Scottish Court of Session told Aberdeen to shut its
Employee Benefit Trust (EBT), which saved senior staff 7 million
pounds ($11 million) in income tax and National Insurance
contributions due on 31 million pounds of bonuses paid between
2000 and 2003.
The decision ends several years of dispute between the asset
manager and HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) over the legitimacy of
the scheme, which was banned in 2003.
Aberdeen is one of Britain's largest independent asset
managers, with 202 billion pounds of assets at Aug. 31,
according to the company's web site.
HMRC had argued that Pay As You Earn (PAYE) tax and National
Insurance should be paid on the bonuses, which were converted
into shares under the complex trust.
A First Tier tax tribunal blocked the EBT in 2010, prompting
Aberdeen to launch a successful appeal to overturn the ruling in
the Upper Tribunal a year later.
In a subsequent appeal against that decision, three Scottish
judges ruled last week in favour of HMRC and reinstated the 2010
decision.
"We are disappointed that the court's decision has gone
against us, but we welcome the fact that we can now draw a line
under this issue," an Aberdeen spokesman said on Monday.
"All amounts assessed by HMRC have previously been paid and
the decision has no further financial impact on the group."
Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury David Gauke, who is the
minister responsible for HMRC, said he hoped the court's
decision would discourage other companies from using tax
avoidance schemes.
"The government has made almost 1 billion pounds available
to HMRC to tackle avoidance and evasion and to ensure that the
minority who try to avoid their responsibilities pay the tax
due," he said.
HMRC has so far recovered 671 million pounds from over 600
companies which have settled their liabilities using the EBT
Settlement Opportunity launched in April 2011.