* Assets hit 184.3 bln stg at end-August
* Net outflows 100 million in July & August
* Clients exit lower margin, buy higher margin
LONDON, Sept 24 Aberdeen Asset Management
reported net ouflows in the two months to the end of
August, as a strong recovery in global markets failed to
persuade more clients to invest their cash.
The fund manager, which is headed by chief executive Martin
Gilbert, said in a trading update on Monday positive performance
in its fund range had outweighed the 100 million pounds ($163
million) of net outflows, however.
This helped assets under management rise to 184.3 billion
pounds at end-August, up from 182.7 billion pounds two months
earlier.
Central bank action to boost flagging economies has helped
spur strong gains in stock markets over the past couple of
months, boosting demand for equity fund products, although
jitters about the euro zone debt crisis mean clients remain
nervous.
Aberdeen said clients continued to buy into its higher
margin pooled products in the two months, including global
emerging markets and global equities funds, and exit its lower
margin segregated manadates focused on fixed income.
"With uncertainty surrounding the global macro-economic
situation our disciplined and fundamental approach to investing
continues to attract flows from a wide range of clients from
around the world," Gilbert said in the statement.
Shares in FTSE 100-listed Aberdeen closed at 308.5 pence on
Friday.