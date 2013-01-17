* Assets under mgmt 193.4 bln stg at Dec. 31
* Net inflows total 1.1 bln stg in fourth quarter
* Strong equity inflows help to beat forecast
LONDON, Jan 17 Aberdeen Asset Management
said its clients added 1.1 billion pounds ($1.8 billion)of new
money to its products in the three months to Dec. 31, beating
analyst forecasts as investors poured cash into Asian and
emerging market equities.
In a trading statement released on Thursday, Aberdeen said
assets under management rose to 193.4 billion pounds at
end-Dec., up from 187.2 billion pounds three months earlier.
Credit Suisse analysts had forecast assets would rise to
191.3 billion pounds, after predicting outflows from
lower-margin segregated mandates would offset new money into
equities.
However, Aberdeen said its equities funds - which tend to
attract higher margins - pulled in 3.1 billion pounds of net new
cash, exceeding client withdrawals from fixed income, property,
money market and alternative investment products.
Rivals Ashmore Group and Jupiter Fund Management
also reported net inflows for the final three months of
2012 earlier this week, as investors bought into a rally across
stock and bond markets.
Aberdeen's Asia Pacific product was particularly popular,
the company said, while net inflows ito emerging market equities
were still running at a rate higher than it was comfortable
with, in the light of increased popularity of those markets.
The company's emerging markets debt funds also attracted new
money.
"Global stock markets have begun 2013 with a more positive
tone; while this is welcome, we believe that uncertainty still
persists and that further periods of volatility remain likely in
the months ahead," Aberdeen said in the statement.
Shares in the FTSE 100-listed group closed down 1.29 percent
at 392 pence on Wednesday.