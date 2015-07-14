Sterling hovers below 7-month highs before construction data
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
July 14 Europe's Aberdeen Asset Management has named former shadow pensions minister Gregg McClymont as head of a newly created retirement savings division.
McClymont will work on Defined Contribution pensions strategy, research and implementation, with emphasis on retirement savings.
He was the Labour MP for five years since 2010, the company said. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr