BRIEF-China Traditional Chinese Medicine appoints Situ Min as CFO
June 5 China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co Ltd
LONDON, Sept 24 Aberdeen Asset Management PLC : * Aum at 31 August 2012: £184.3 billion (30 June 2012: £182.7 billion) * Aberdeen - gross new business of £6.1 billion in the two month period under
review, net outflows of £0.1 billion * Aberdeen - inflows still biased towards higher margin products with outflows
mainly from lower margin segregated mandates
June 5 China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co Ltd
SAO PAULO, June 5 Escalating political turmoil in Brazil will probably spark more caution among private equity firm, with fundraising potentially bearing the brunt of a more skittish behavior among investors, an industry group said on Monday.