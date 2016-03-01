MILAN/MADRID, March 1 Spanish toll road operator
Abertis is set to sign a deal to buy a majority stake
in motorway group A4 Holding for 600 million euros ($653
million) by the end of this month, two sources close to the
matter said on Tuesday.
Abertis said in August it had signed an exclusivity
agreement with a consortium that controls A4 Holding - including
lender Intesa Sanpaolo and builder Astaldi -
that could result in the Spanish group eventually taking control
of the Italian group.
The exclusive talks have dragged on for months as a number
of issues needed ironing out. Under the deal, Abertis will
acquire a 51 percent stake in A4 Holding.
Progress has been made to get financing for the operation,
one of the sources said.
Another hurdle was recently cleared when A4 Holding was
granted a renewal to 2026 of the concession for one of the two
motorways it operates by the Italian government, the source
said.
One of the sources said some details still needed to be
finalised but the deal looked set to be signed by March 31.
($1 = 0.9194 euros)
(Reporting by Paola Arosio and Carlos Ruano Navarro)