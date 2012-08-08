MADRID Aug 8 Spanish infrastructure firm
Abertis said on Wednesday it had accepted Tagus
Holdings' offer for its over 15 percent stake in Portuguese
motorway operator Brisa.
The sale will have a positive impact on its second half
results of 97 million euros ($120.47 million) and a total cash
impact of 312 million euros, Abertis said in a statement.
Tagus comprised of two leading shareholders in Brisa
launched in March a takeover bid for the rest of the company.
They had raised the offered per share price to 2.76 euros from
2.66 euros in July.
($1 = 0.8052 euros)
(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)