MADRID, Sept 3 Spanish toll road operator Abertis said on Monday U.S. fund Brookfield Infrastructure would buy 5 percent of the firm's shares as part of a joint deal to buy a stake in OHL's highway assets in Brazil.

Abertis, which announced its partnership with Brookfield in August, said the U.S. fund will buy 4.9 percent of Abertis' shares at 10.68 euros ($13.44) per share, close to the closing price for Madrid-listed Abertis shares on Monday.

Abertis and Brookfield will exchange 10 percent of Abertis' total shares for Participes Brasil, which owns 60 percent of OHL Brasil.

In a stock market notice, Abertis said the deal should be done before the end of November. The firm is waiting for a decision from Brazilian regulators over whether it would have to bid for the remaining stake of OHL's Brazilian unit.