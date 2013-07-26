(Adds details)
MADRID, July 26 Spanish infrastructure company
Abertis reported first-half net profit down 62 percent
on last year, which had been flattered by the capital gain from
its sale of a stake in a French satellite operator.
Abertis, which primarily operates motorways, posted net
profit of 293 million euros ($388 million). However, core
earnings rose 23 percent thanks to the integration of assets
acquired from shareholder OHL, the Spanish construction
company, in Brazil and Chile.
Discounting last year's gains from the sale of the stake in
satellite operator Eutelsat and the integration of assets in the
first half, net profit rose 5.5 percent.
Abertis on Thursday said it would buy 16.4 percent of
satellite operator Hispasat from the Ministry of Defence, which
would bring its stake in the company to a majority holding.
($1 = 0.7555 euros)
(Reporting by Paul Day and Sonya Dowsett; Editing by David
Goodman)