MADRID, June 22 Spanish infrastructure firm Abertis said it was moving forward with plans to restructure its holdings in European satellite projects, eyeing an increased stake in Hispasat after selling more of Paris-listed Eutelsat.

Abertis - which also has tollway, airport and telecommunications operations - has sold 7 percent of Eutelsat to China Investment Corporation (CIC) for 385 million euros ($485 million), generating a 237 million euro capital gain.

The sale followed Abertis's divestment of 16 percent of Eutelsat in January, leaving the Spanish firm with an 8.35 percent stake.

"Abertis wants to grow specifically in projects in which it can exert industrial leadership and greater financial consolidation, such as Hispasat," the company said in a statement on Friday.

The firm recently raised its stake in Hispasat to 47 percent, becoming its biggest shareholder, and has initiated talks with the Spanish government over its 26 percent stake.

