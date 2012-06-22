* Sells 7 percent of Eutelsat for 385 million euros
* Sale generates 237 mln eur capital gain
* Eyes leading stake in satellite peer Hispasat
(Adds details, background)
MADRID, June 22 Spanish infrastructure firm
Abertis said it was moving forward with plans to
restructure its holdings in European satellite projects, eyeing
an increased stake in Hispasat after selling more of
Paris-listed Eutelsat.
Abertis - which also has tollway, airport and
telecommunications operations - has sold 7 percent of Eutelsat
to China Investment Corporation (CIC) for 385 million euros
($485 million), generating a 237 million euro capital gain.
The sale followed Abertis's divestment of 16 percent of
Eutelsat in January, leaving the Spanish firm with an 8.35
percent stake.
"Abertis wants to grow specifically in projects in which it
can exert industrial leadership and greater financial
consolidation, such as Hispasat," the company said in a
statement on Friday.
The firm recently raised its stake in Hispasat to 47
percent, becoming its biggest shareholder, and has initiated
talks with the Spanish government over its 26 percent stake.
($1 = 0.7933 euros)
(Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)