* Sells 16 pct of Eutelsat at 27.85 euros per share
* Proceeds to be used to pay debt, investments
* Shares up 2.4 percent
(Adds background, comment, shares)
MADRID, Jan 13 Spanish toll road operator
Abertis sold about half its stake in Paris-listed
European satellite operator Eutelsat for 981 million
euros ($1.26 billion) on Friday in a move to cut debt and free
up funds for fresh investments.
In a note to Spain's stock market regulator, Abertis said 16
percent of its stake in Eutelsat was placed in the market at
27.85 euros per share, generating a capital gain of 396 million
euros.
"This is positive (for Abertis) as the sale, raising up to 1
billion euros, will allow greater balance sheet flexibility, as
well as offer potentially higher shareholder returns," Flemming
Barton, equities analyst at CM Capital Markets in Madrid said.
Shares in Abertis gained 2.4 percent to 13.17 euros by 0834
GMT, one of the best performers on Spain's benchmark index
. Eutelsat's shares fell 3.3 percent in Paris.
Since private equity firm CVC Capital Partners became a
leading shareholder of Abertis in 2010, the toll road firm has
sold its stake in Italian peer Atlantia and spun off
its car parks and logistics arm Saba, with an eye to higher
dividends.
Looking forward, Abertis has said it wants to extend its
current toll concessions, and it may be interested in increasing
its stake in satellite operator Hispasat.
Also a bidder in the privatisation of airport concessions
launched last year, the company is waiting to hear whether the
new centre-right Spanish government will move forward with the
sales given the current market environment.
Abertis said it has a six-month lock-up period on its
remaining 15.35 of Eutelsat.
Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale led the
sale.
($1=0.7814 euros)
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Additional reporting by Tomas
Gonzalez; Editing by Mike Nesbit)