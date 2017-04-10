PARIS, April 10 Spanish infrastructure firm
Abertis is prepared to invest 4 billion euros ($4.23
billion) in its motorway network in France in return for an
extension to its concessions, its chief executive said in an
interview published on Monday.
Abertis, which owns 90 percent of French motorway operator
Sanef, said in January it would invest 147 million euros in an
investment plan put forward by the French transport ministry.
"We have identified potential investment needs relating to
our network and are working on a number of proposals that
represent a total of close to 4 billion euros," CEO Francisco
Reynes told French newspaper Les Echos.
Reynes said the investments would be in exchange for
"reasonable consideration," with the most preferable option
being an extension to the concessions granted to motorway
operators.
The investments would be concentrated in the region of
Ile-de-France, he said.
($1 = 0.9449 euros)
(Reporting by Gwénaëlle Barzic; Writing by Angus Berwick;
Editing by Louise Heavens)