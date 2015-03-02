March 2 Spain's Abertis

* Says has agreed to buy 90 percent of Italian company Wind's unit Galata

* Says to pay 693 million euros ($774.29 million) for stake in Galata Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/1wI4JEA] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8950 euros) (Reporting By Tomas Cobos; Writing by Paul Day)