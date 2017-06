MADRID, April 25 Spanish motorway firm Abertis said on Wednesday it had bought back 5.3 percent of its own shares from ACS at 11.21 euros per share, raising its treasury stock to 10 percent.

It said would hand the entire 10 percent over to OHL within a maximum of three months as part of a deal announced on Tuesday to boost its presence in Brazil and Chile.

(Reporting By Tracy Rucinski)