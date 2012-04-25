* Abertis to boost presence in fast-growing Brazil

* Debt-laden ACS sells 10 pct of Abertis for 875 mln eur

* OHL to receive 10 percent of Abertis, cut debt

By Tracy Rucinski

MADRID, April 25 Spain's Abertis struck a three-way deal to expand its toll road business in fast-growing Brazil and reduce exposure to a slow domestic market, while providing an exit for debt-laden shareholder ACS .

Abertis, a Spanish motorway company, is giving Spanish builder OHL a 10 percent stake in exchange for toll roads in Brazil in a deal worth about 1.6 billion euros ($2.0 billion). The 10 percent stake comes from shares owned by building peer ACS and Abertis' own treasury stock.

Spanish infrastructure companies have been under pressure to cut debt piles amassed during a decade-long construction and property boom that went bust four years ago and to reduce their exposure to recession-hit Spain.

"This is a complex three-way deal in which the reorganisation of concessions and financial assets depends on the distinct strategic objectives of each of the parties involved," Madrid-based brokerage Interdin said.

ACS, which has been trying to raise funds to pay off a 12 billion euro debt pile, said late on Wednesday that it had sold its 10 percent stake in Abertis for 875 million euros.

However, only 5.3 percent of that stake was sold directly to Abertis, which will be handed over to OHL within three months, along with the 4.7 percent of Abertis's treasury shares.

Meanwhile, ACS's remaing shares of went into an equity swap signed with OHL, giving OHL the option to raise its stake in Abertis to 14.7 percent within six months.

ACS shares closed up 6.3 percent at 14.4 euros on Wednesday and Abertis gained 3.7 percent to 11.55 euros while OHL ended down 4 percent at cent to 20.15 euros as analysts questioned the strategic logic of selling strong-growth assets.

SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE

Still, the deal allows OHL to reduce debt, with Abertis taking on 530 million euros of liabilities held by the builder in Brazil and paying 200 million euros cash for Chilean assets as part of the deal.

OHL will also get access to Abertis's attractive dividend policy, and one analyst said an eventual merger with Abertis or a deal with ACS could be on the cards in the future.

Abertis's other shareholders are La Caixa with 28.5 percent and private equity firm CVC with 15 percent.

Meanwhile Abertis will become a global leader in the toll road concession sector with over 7,500 km of roads.

Flush with cash after selling a stake in Paris-listed European satellite operator Eutelsat in January for 981 million euros, it said it would not have to issue new shares to finance the deal.

Late Tuesday, Abertis posted a 90 percent rise in first-quarter net profit to 517 million euros thanks to capital gains from the Eutelsat stake sale and on revenues of 888 million euros.