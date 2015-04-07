LONDON/MADRID, April 7 Spain's Abertis
Infraestructuras is expected to raise up to 1.7 billion
euros ($1.84 billion) with the sale of up to 61 percent of
telecoms unit Cellnex, a source at one of the banks managing the
sale said on Tuesday.
That would mean Cellnex, which runs mobile towers in Spain
and Italy, would be worth up to 2.8 billion euros when it is
sold to institutional investors in the first half of this year.
Spain's recovering economy is an important draw for
investors and demand for infrastructure assets in Europe is
strong, as the successful sale of Spanish airports operator Aena
showed in February.
Cellnex, Spain's dominant signal transmitter, had revenues
of 436 million euros in 2014, and earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortisation of 178 million euros.
The sale of the unit will allow infrastructure firm Abertis,
which runs toll motorways, to concentrate on its core business
and maintain shareholder returns, the source said.
In a statement, Abertis confirmed that the sale was due to
go ahead but a spokesman declined to comment further.
The sale will not include a capital increase for the unit as
some market analysts had anticipated, so future growth plans
will have to be funded via separate capital operations once the
unit is listed.
The group expects to sell an initial 55 percent stake, with
a potential overallotment tranche, or greenshoe, taking that
figure up to a maximum of 61 percent.
Joint global coordinators are Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs
and CaixaBank.
($1 = 0.9221 euros)
(Reporting by Freya Berry and Vikram Subhedar; Writing by
Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by Keith Weir)