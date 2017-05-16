MADRID May 16 Spanish satellite business
Hispasat, majority-owned by Abertis, is a strategic
asset for the Spanish government and is a point of interest for
the government regarding Atlantia's bid for Abertis,
the economy minister said on Tuesday.
The Spanish government would not interfere in the Italian
infrastructure company's bid for Abertis, made on Monday, which
was a matter between private companies, Luis de Guindos said.
However, there are points that concern the government
regarding the bid, including competition law, the future of
Hispasat and road concessions in Spain owned by Abertis that are
about to expire, he told journalists after an event in
Barcelona.
