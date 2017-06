MADRID May 15 Spanish toll road company Abertis said on Monday it had noted the cash-and-shares offer made by Atlantia for the company and it would make a response within the time period laid out by Spanish law.

Italy's Atlantia launched a 16.34 billion euro ($17.90 billion) offer for Spain's Abertis on Monday in a bid to create the world's biggest operator of toll roads, with 14,095 km under management. ($1 = 0.9127 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Andres Gonzalez)