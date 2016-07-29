MADRID, July 29 Spanish toll road operator
Abertis posted on Friday a 10 percent rise in
first-half core profit to 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion), in
line with analysts forecast, thanks to an increase in road
traffic in France, Spain and Chile.
Net profit came in at 510 million euros, also in line with
forecast but down 70 percent compared to last year when the
company booked a one-off gain from the sale of a big stake in
its telecoms masts unit Cellnex.
In comparable terms, net profit would have risen 9 percent
year on year, the company said.
($1 = 0.9025 euros)
