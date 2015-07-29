* Plans 1 bln euros share buyback
* Says may use treasury stock for upcoming M&A deals
* Studies highways acquisitions for up to 9 bln euros
* H1 core profit 1.36 bln euros vs f'cast 1.47 bln
* Net profit 1.68 bln euros, up 5 pct excluding one-offs
(Adds outlook, dividend, details on writedowns, M&A comments)
By Julien Toyer
MADRID, July 29 Spanish toll road operator
Abertis has promised an enlarged 1 billion euros ($1.1
billion) share buyback as it continues a global search for the
motorway acquisitions which it sees as its main route to
boosting shareholder value.
Fresh from booking 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion) from the
listing of its telecoms arm Cellnex, the
Barcelona-based group is under pressure from investors to reveal
how it plans to use the proceeds.
Abertis, which also on Wednesday said it was taking a 1.2
billion euros writedown on some of its assets, promised the
buyback of 6.5 percent of its equity, against a previously
promised 5 percent, would help build up treasury stock to be
used in acquisitions.
Possible targets for the company, which has already said it
plans to expand around the world through a series of takeovers,
include eight motorways which it was reviewing in Spain, Italy,
Chile, Brasil, the United States and Puerto Rico, for a total
value of up to 9 billion euros.
"The company is increasing its firepower, the leverage is
decreasing and the promising M&A pipeline will for sure be at
the centre of the value creation equation," said Chief Executive
Francisco Reynes in a presentation to analysts.
"The share buyback programme is a demonstration that the
company and its major shareholder believe the share price is a
highly attractive investment," Reynes added.
Analysts were positive on the buyback but many also noted it
reflected the difficulties Abertis faces in finding attractive
investments, as cash-rich funds compete for the same assets,
pushing up their price.
Shares in Abertis, which halved during a six-year economic
downturn, returned to pre-crisis levels in early 2014 but have
been flat since then amid doubts over the strength of the
recovery.
The stock was down 1.8 percent by 1244 GMT, partly
reflecting core profit of 1.36 billion euros in the first six
months of the year missing a 1.47 billion average forecast.
Net profit jumped to 1.68 billion euros from 308 million but
excluding one-off items was up 5 percent.
Abertis said its writedown included a 769 million euros
provision on its domestic AP-7 motorway, that will shield the
balance sheet from a legal dispute with the government over
compensations for falling traffic.
Having confirmed it would pay 2.1 billion euros in dividends
in the 2015-2017 period, Abertis said its stepped up buyback
would boost treasury stock to at least 8.25 percent.
The company also reported a steady traffic improvement on
its European and Latin American highways and said it expected
traffic would improve further in the second half in all its
geographies.
($1 = 0.9060 euros)
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt and David Holmes)