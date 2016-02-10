* Considering six projects in Europe, Americas
* Full-year net profit triples to 1.9 bln euros on one-off
gains
* Forecasts 2016 EBITDA of 3.1 bln euros vs 2.7 bln euros in
2015
(Adds detail, CFO and analyst comment)
By Angus Berwick
MADRID, Feb 10 Spanish toll road operator
Abertis is considering several new projects in Europe
and the Americas as it looks to use the cash windfall from last
year's listing of its Cellnex business to fund
worldwide expansion.
Abertis, which has said it would increase its investment
"firepower" as it hunts for more motorway takeovers, forecasts
rising profit this year, with increased traffic in Spain
offsetting a decline in Brazil, one of its biggest markets.
The company is considering six projects in Europe and the
Americas and could invest 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) over
two years to extend concessions in Latin America, it said on
Wednesday.
Chief Financial Officer Jose Aljaro told a news conference
that it has investment capacity of 4 billion euros but would
conserve its cash reserves to keep its investment grade.
The Barcelona-based company's 2015 full-year net profit
almost tripled to 1.9 billion euros from a year earlier, boosted
by the 2.7 billion euros obtained from July's Cellnex listing.
Shares in Abertis were up 1.4 percent by 1225 GMT, against a
3.3 percent rise for Spain's blue-chip Ibex 35 index.
The group's shares have slipped by about 10 percent over the
past three months, compared with a more than 20 percent decline
for the Ibex.
Analysts said that the company's results were close to
consensus forecasts and that Latin America is the best target
for investment.
"Of the 4 billion euros of firepower the company has, we
think Latin American opportunities offer a route for around 2.6
billion euros of this," RBC Capital Markets analyst Andrew Jones
said in a note, rating the company's shares as "outperform".
Finance chief Aljaro said he expects revenues to rise to 4.7
billion euros in 2016 and core profit to hit 3.1 billion euros.
Its 2015 core profit was down 7.5 percent as earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped to
2.7 billion euros on weaker traffic in Brazil and domestic
accounting changes. The result just missed the consensus
forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The company said that in like-for-like terms EBITDA would
have risen 5 percent in 2015 from a year earlier.
($1 = 0.8865 euros)
(Additional reporting by Robert Hetz; Editing by Paul Day and
David Goodman)