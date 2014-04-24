Box Office: 'Latin Lover' Tops 'The Circle,' 'Fate of the Furious' Rides to Third Straight No. 1
LOS ANGELES, April 30 (Variety.com) - It has become a familiar story -- "The Fate of the Furious" is, once again, the box office champ.
MADRID, April 24 Spanish infrastructure firm Abertis said on Thursday that its Hispasat affiliate is eyeing the purchase of a majority stake in Israeli satellite operator Space Communication.
Last month a source told Reuters that talks over Spacecom, with a market capitalisation of around $410 million, with its majority shareholder Eurocom Communications Ltd. of Israel were at an advanced stage. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)
LOS ANGELES, April 30 (Variety.com) - It has become a familiar story -- "The Fate of the Furious" is, once again, the box office champ.
JEDDAH, April 30 Saudi Arabia wants German companies Siemens and SAP to play an important role in furthering the kingdom's "digital transformation", company officials said on Sunday during German Chancellor Angela Merkel's visit to the country.