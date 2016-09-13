By Lauren Hirsch
| Sept 13
Sept 13 Snack foods company B&G Foods Inc
is in talks to acquire ACH Food Companies Inc, the
producer of Mazola cooking oil, from food supplier and retailer
Associated British Foods Plc, according to people
familiar with the situation.
The deal would strengthen B&G's hold on shelf-stable
products sold in the center of a grocery store, expanding a
portfolio that already includes staples such as Mrs. Dash
salt-free flavoring and Vermont Maid syrups.
Associated British Foods has hired investment bank Moelis &
Co to handle the sale, which could value ACH at between
$300 million and $400 million, the people said this week. There
is no certainty that any deal will occur or that B&G will
prevail with its bid, the people added.
B&G and Moelis declined to comment. Representatives for
Associated British Foods and ACH did not respond to requests for
comment.
London-based Associated British Foods, which also owns
discount fashion retailer Primark, warned on Monday the
company's pension plan will dip into negative territory, in part
due to Brexit-induced currency pressures.
It also said this week it has agreed to sell its cane sugar
business in southern China, in a deal Reuters has reported is
valued at roughly $500 million.
ACH's origins are in food company Kraft's
ingredients business, which Associated British Foods acquired in
1995. Its business has since grown to include products such as
Fleischmann's Yeast and Spice Islands seasoning.
ACH acquired the Mazola business, as well as Argo and
Kingsford's corn starch, Karo and Golden Griddle syrups, Henri's
salad dressings, and a number of related Canadian Brands, from
Unilever Plc in 2002 for $360 million in cash.
Parsippany, New Jersey-based B&G, which sells Pirate's Booty
popcorn and Cream of Wheat breakfast porridge mixes, last year
bought the Green Giant frozen foods and Le Sueur canned
vegetable brands for about $765 million, to expand its
distribution network and enter the frozen foods market.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Matthew
Lewis)