LONDON, Sept 7 Associated British Foods maintained its full-year earnings forecast on Monday, with progress at Primark and at its grocery, ingredients and agriculture businesses expected to be offset by a large reduction in profit in its sugar business.

The firm said it still expected a "modest" decline in group adjusted earnings per share in the 2014-15 year from the 104.1 pence made in the previous year.

Analysts are on average forecasting 98.3 pence, according to Reuters data.

AB Foods forecast a net adverse impact on the translation of overseas results arising from the strengthening of sterling of 30 million pounds ($46 million), up from previous guidance of 25 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6586 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)