LONDON, Sept 7 Associated British Foods
maintained its full-year earnings forecast on Monday, with
progress at Primark and at its grocery, ingredients and
agriculture businesses expected to be offset by a large
reduction in profit in its sugar business.
The firm said it still expected a "modest" decline in group
adjusted earnings per share in the 2014-15 year from the 104.1
pence made in the previous year.
Analysts are on average forecasting 98.3 pence, according to
Reuters data.
AB Foods forecast a net adverse impact on the translation of
overseas results arising from the strengthening of sterling of
30 million pounds ($46 million), up from previous guidance of 25
million pounds.
($1 = 0.6586 pounds)
