* Maintains forecast for modest decline in adjusted EPS
* Warns of currency headwinds for this year, next year
* Shares down 1.9 percent
By Sarah Young
LONDON, Sept 7 Associated British Foods,
the company behind budget retailer Primark, said a stronger
pound and U.S. dollar would have a bigger-than-expected hit on
full-year earnings and could weigh on profits in its new
financial year.
The company, which makes more than half its annual profits
from Primark and also has sugar and ingredients businesses, said
on Monday exchange rate moves would knock around 30 million
pounds ($46 million) off operating profit for the year ending
Sept. 12, up from its previous estimate of 25 million pounds.
The impact in its new financial year could be greater, if
current rates persist, it added, pointing in particular to the
strengthening of the pound and dollar against the euro.
However, the group maintained its guidance for a modest
decline in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for this financial
year, due largely to a drop in European sugar prices.
At Primark, AB Foods tends to buy clothes from Asia in U.S.
dollars before selling them increasingly in euros, as it expands
in countries such as France, Germany and Spain.
Shares in the company, which has a market capitalisation of
around 25 billion pounds, were down 1.9 percent at 3,080 pence
by 0835 GMT, the biggest fall on the UK's benchmark FTSE 100
index.
"There's a little bit more caution on the FX front," Numis
analyst Charles Pick noted.
AB Foods said it was working to minimise the impact of
adverse exchange rates.
"A good proportion of the impact has been successfully
mitigated by our buying teams as they firm up orders for next
year," it said in its statement.
For the year ending Sept. 12, analysts are forecasting
adjusted EPS of 98.3 pence, down from 104.1 pence the year
before.
Primark's progress is on track, AB Foods said, with the
retailer due to open its first U.S. store in Boston on Sept. 10.
AB Foods will report its full-year results on Nov. 3.
($1 = 0.6586 pounds)
