By James Davey

LONDON, Feb 22 The outlook for Associated British Foods' troubled sugar business has reached a turning point as prices improve, the firm said on Monday.

Weak prices have depressed profit in the group's sugar division, including a 77 percent slump in 2014-15. However, it expects greater stability in its current year and analysts are forecasting a return to profit growth in the following year.

"We've had three years of declining profits for our sugar business. We really are calling a turning point in that. That is why the outlook here is certainly a brighter one," Finance Director John Bason told Reuters.

Bason was speaking after AB Foods edged up its full-year earnings guidance, thanks to recent currency moves and improved trading at its Primark clothing chain, sending its shares up to 2 percent higher.

Bason said that while world sugar prices remain low, a tightening of EU and Chinese stock levels has resulted in a strengthening of domestic prices in those markets.

But he noted that with most of British Sugar's contracts for 2015-16 already agreed, there will be no material impact on its profit from the improvement in pricing until 2016-17.

Primark and sugar account for over half of group revenue. Primark alone accounts for over half of group profit.

The firm, which also has grocery, agriculture and ingredients businesses, is now forecasting only a marginal decline in adjusted EPS in 2015-16 from the 102 pence made in 2014-15, having previously indicated a modest decline. Its financial year runs until mid-September.

Prior to the update analysts were on average forecasting 100 pence, according to Reuters data. Analysts at Shore Capital said they expected consensus expectations to nudge-up 1-2 percent.

Consensus EPS forecasts rise to 117.4 pence for 2016-17.

"People are certainly factoring in an improvement in profitability for sugar for 2017," said Bason.

Earlier this month AB Foods launched a bid to acquire the 49 percent of equity in South Africa's Illovo Sugar it does not already own.

The weakening of sterling in recent weeks, particularly against the euro, will ease the effect of currency translation on current year results assuming current rates prevail, reducing its previous estimate of 25 million pounds to 10 million pounds.

AB Foods also said underlying sales at Primark had improved since its January update and were expected to be level with last year in the six months to Feb. 27.

Primark entered the U.S. market in September last year with two openings in Boston and Pennsylvania and plans six more in 2016. It said early trading in the country had been encouraging. (Editing by Kate Holton and Keith Weir)