* Sugar business seen returning to profit growth in 2016-17
year
* Group edges-up earnings guidance for 2015-16 year
* Helped by currency and Primark improvement
By James Davey
LONDON, Feb 22 The outlook for Associated
British Foods' troubled sugar business has reached a
turning point as prices improve, the firm said on Monday.
Weak prices have depressed profit in the group's sugar
division, including a 77 percent slump in 2014-15. However, it
expects greater stability in its current year and analysts are
forecasting a return to profit growth in the following year.
"We've had three years of declining profits for our sugar
business. We really are calling a turning point in that. That is
why the outlook here is certainly a brighter one," Finance
Director John Bason told Reuters.
Bason was speaking after AB Foods edged up its full-year
earnings guidance, thanks to recent currency moves and improved
trading at its Primark clothing chain, sending its shares up to
2 percent higher.
Bason said that while world sugar prices remain low, a
tightening of EU and Chinese stock levels has resulted in a
strengthening of domestic prices in those markets.
But he noted that with most of British Sugar's contracts for
2015-16 already agreed, there will be no material impact on its
profit from the improvement in pricing until 2016-17.
Primark and sugar account for over half of group revenue.
Primark alone accounts for over half of group profit.
The firm, which also has grocery, agriculture and
ingredients businesses, is now forecasting only a marginal
decline in adjusted EPS in 2015-16 from the 102 pence made in
2014-15, having previously indicated a modest decline. Its
financial year runs until mid-September.
Prior to the update analysts were on average forecasting 100
pence, according to Reuters data. Analysts at Shore Capital said
they expected consensus expectations to nudge-up 1-2 percent.
Consensus EPS forecasts rise to 117.4 pence for 2016-17.
"People are certainly factoring in an improvement in
profitability for sugar for 2017," said Bason.
Earlier this month AB Foods launched a bid to acquire the 49
percent of equity in South Africa's Illovo Sugar it
does not already own.
The weakening of sterling in recent weeks, particularly
against the euro, will ease the effect of currency translation
on current year results assuming current rates prevail, reducing
its previous estimate of 25 million pounds to 10 million pounds.
AB Foods also said underlying sales at Primark had improved
since its January update and were expected to be level with last
year in the six months to Feb. 27.
Primark entered the U.S. market in September last year with
two openings in Boston and Pennsylvania and plans six more in
2016. It said early trading in the country had been encouraging.
