BRIEF-Cairo for Oil and Soap posts nine-month loss
* Nine-month net loss EGP 5.6 million versus profit of EGP 92.7 million year ago
LONDON Jan 14 Associated British Foods said total sales at its discount fashion store Primark were up 7 percent in the four months leading up to Christmas on a constant currency basis, boosted by new store openings in Spain and the United States.
The company said, however, that it had been impacted by unseasonably warm weather in the nine weeks to Jan. 2, with shops open more than a year posting weaker sales. (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul sandle)
* Nine-month net loss EGP 5.6 million versus profit of EGP 92.7 million year ago
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: