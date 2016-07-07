LONDON, July 7 Associated British Foods
upgraded its earnings guidance on Thursday, reversing a previous
forecast for a decline this year, after being buoyed by an
improvement in its sugar business and the weaker pound in the
third quarter.
The owner of the Primark clothing chain, which also has
major sugar, grocery, agriculture and ingredients businesses,
said it no longer expected the marginal decline in adjusted
earnings per share this year.
AB Foods added that Britain's decision to quit the European
Union was creating uncertainty, but that it remained optimistic
for the group's continued growth and it would stick to plans to
expand Primark.
