* No longer expects decline in FY earnings per share
* Primark has proved resilient in downturns
* Sugar business to benefit from weak pound
By Sarah Young
LONDON, July 7 Associated British Foods
will stick to expansion plans for its Primark clothing chain
across Europe and the United States, buoyed by expected earnings
growth despite uncertainty created by Britain's vote to leave
the European Union.
The company, which also has sugar, grocery, agriculture and
ingredients businesses, upgraded its annual earnings guidance on
Thursday, reversing a previous forecast for a marginal decline,
as it starts to benefit from a weaker pound.
Sterling has taken the brunt of market concern since
Britain's EU referendum on June 23, falling to a 31-year low on
Wednesday below $1.28, against the $1.50 level the day before
the vote.
Exchange rates will have mixed results on profits of its
different businesses, the company said, but it expects overall
earnings to increase.
"I am comfortable that we will grow earnings per share next
year," Finance Director John Bason said in an interview.
For the group's new financial year, which starts in
September, Bason said that Primark would continue its expansion
with at least 20 new stores, focusing on the United States,
Italy, France and Britain.
"Those expansion plans are very, very much in place," he
said.
RATING UPGRADE
Shares in AB Foods jumped 8.8 percent to 27.78 pounds by
0846 GMT. They are still below the 28.29 pounds at which they
closed on June 23 before the Brexit vote result but have
recovered much of the following day's 30 percent plunge.
Numis analysts upgraded their rating to "add" from "hold"
after Thursday's update.
The Brexit vote has thrust Britain into its worst political
crisis in modern times and rendered its economic prospects
uncertain, leading to worries about consumer and business
spending, but Bason said it is too soon to see the impact at
Primark stores.
"I think it's too early for me to say," he said, adding that
Primark, known for its low cost clothes, had proved resilient in
the past.
Primark, which generates half its sales in Britain, will
take a profit hit if sterling weakness persists into next year,
given that the company buys in dollars and sells in pounds.
Conversely, AB Foods would achieve stronger margins at its
British sugar business, where it primarily sells in euros but
has a cost base in pounds.
For this financial year, the company said it no longer
expects adjusted earnings per share to decline from the 102
pence made in 2014-15, helped by improvement in the sugar
business.
