LONDON Feb 24 Associated British Foods
maintained full year earnings expectations as a strong first
half performance from its Primark discount fashion chain offset
more weakness in its sugar business.
The firm said on Monday it continued to expect adjusted
earnings per share for the 2013-14 year to be similar to the
98.9 pence made in 2012-13.
AB Foods said underlying operating profit for its first half
to March 1 was expected to be in line with last year, but
cautioned that sterling was continuing to strengthen against its
major trading currencies and this would have a more significant
negative effect on the translation of overseas results into
sterling in the second half.
The firm said Primark's first half sales were expected to be
13 percent ahead of last year. However, revenue and profit from
sugar in the first half will be substantially lower.
AB Foods has previously guided that lower sugar prices, as
the market adjusts ahead of EU regime reform in 2017, will
result in a substantial reduction in profit from its sugar
businesses this year.
The group has also previously stated that it expects
Primark's profit will be well ahead of the previous year.