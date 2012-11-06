* CEO says pace of Primark expansion likely to remain high

By Christine Murray

LONDON, Nov 6 Associated British Foods will continue expanding its discount clothing retailer Primark across Europe, defying weak consumer sentiment that has blighted many peers as consumers hunt for bargains.

Chief Executive George Weston told Reuters the group's pace of expansion in countries such as Spain, where it has built 16 new stores in the past 15 months, was likely to remain high.

"Everyone would love them to go global, to do an H&M or an Inditex," said Dirk van Vlaanderen, an analyst from Jefferies. "You cannot argue with the success they have had."

Weston, who owns 55 percent of the company, said: "To look beyond Europe at this stage would be hubristic. We only went into Europe six years ago. So, it is pretty new to us."

The group's new flagship store in Berlin posted record first-day sales, beating even the stampeding crowds at the 2007 opening of its first outlet on London's Oxford Street.

Associated British Foods posted pre-tax profit growth of 17 percent to 974 million pounds.

Revenue was up 11 percent to 12.3 billion pounds, with Primark accounting for around 28 percent and the group's highly profitable sugar business representing 21 percent.

Weston said that the group will absorb the VAT sales tax increase in Spain as it did last year in Ireland and the Netherlands, addding that it would hurt margins.

Finance Director John Bason told Reuters he thought profit growth would slow in the next financial year.

"We cannot do 17 percent every year," Weston said.

The company's fortunes contrast with fellow FTSE 100 retailer Marks and Spencer, which posted a second consecutive year of falling first-half profit on Tuesday.

Data also published on Tuesday showed that British retail sales slowed sharply in October, making it one of the worst months for the sector this year.

Weston said that this trend has filtered through to other parts of the business such as its grocery division, which owns Twinings tea and Kingsmill bread and accounts for around 30 percent of group revenue.

"The consumer environment is difficult but I think an increasing number of families in this country have adapted," he said. "The supermarkets have always been fierce customers and that remains the case today," he said.

Shares in AB Foods were down 0.5 percent at 1,359 pence by 1057 GMT, having risen by more than 23 percent in 2012.