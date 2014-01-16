* Primark constant-currency sales up 12 pct, sugar down 27
pct
* Primark resisted trend for heavy pre-Christmas discounting
* Primark boosts target for new space to 1.1 mln sq ft
* AB Foods reiterates group outlook for steady adjusted EPS
By Emma Thomasson
BERLIN, Jan 16 Associated British Foods
expects improved profitability at its Primark discount fashion
chain to offset a weaker than expected performance at its sugar
unit this year.
The company's trading update on Thursday said that a strong
Christmas helped Primark to a better than expected profit margin
in the 16 weeks to Jan. 4, with the chain resisting pressure to
discount stock after an unusually warm September and October
delayed sales of winter clothing.
British high street stores offered their biggest
pre-Christmas discounts in at least seven years last month,
industry figures show, with aggressive price cuts from retailers
such as Debenhams and Marks & Spencer.
"Credit to the Primark team. They got it right both in terms
of volumes and what people wanted," AB Foods Finance Director
John Bason told Reuters. "We didn't have a particularly cold
autumn or winter, but autumn/winter sold through."
The company said that group revenue was flat for the 16-week
period, compared with 9 percent growth for the year to Sept. 14,
with Primark's constant-currency growth of 12 percent helping to
counter a fall of 27 percent for sugar.
Primark has performed strongly through the economic downturn
thanks to its low prices and quick adoption of fashion trends.
It reported a full-year operating margin of 12 percent in
2012/13, up from 10.2 percent on the previous year, helped by
lower cotton prices and markdowns. That compared with 6.8
percent at M&S and 7.4 percent at Debenhams, Thomson Reuters
data shows.
PRIMARK EXPANSION
AB Foods reiterated its guidance for 2013/14, saying that
the group's adjusted earnings per share should be similar to the
previous year's.
Profit at Primark, which generates almost a third of group
sales, should be well ahead of last year, with a higher margin
than expected, but a recent drop in world sugar prices will hit
profit from the sugar unit.
Primark is expanding fast in continental Europe, most
recently encroaching on the French territory of the world's top
two fashion retailers, Inditex and H&M. It
plans more stores this year in France, Germany and Spain.
AB Foods increased the forecast for net new selling space at
Primark this year to 1.1 million square feet from 1 million sq
ft. It added 0.8 million sq ft in the 2012/13 financial year for
a total of 9 million sq ft across 257 stores.
The sugar unit was hurt by lower European Union sugar
prices, which the group expects to hit revenue and margins in
Britain and Spain in the full year.
Bason said such low prices were not sustainable but declined
to give a forecast for the market. "The Brazil industry will
find this level of prices extremely difficult and something will
happen as a result of this. This is not a normal level and will
cause some distress," he said.
Sales it the grocery unit, which includes Silver Spoon
sugar, Twinings tea and Ryvita biscuits, fell 1 percent, largely
as a result of a weaker Australian dollar, though profitability
improved at the Australian business.
Shares in AB Foods were down 3.9 percent at 0959 GMT,
against a 0.7 decline for the European retail sector.