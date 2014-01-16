(In second paragraph corrects end of financial year to Sept. 14
from Sept. 24)
BERLIN Jan 16 Associated British Foods
said sales at its Primark discount fashion chain recovered over
Christmas after they were dampened by unseasonably warm autumn
weather, although it said performance of its sugar unit was
weaker than expected.
AB Foods said group revenue was flat for the 16 weeks to
Jan. 4, compared to 9 percent growth for the financial year that
ended on Sept. 14, with Primark growth of 12 percent helping
make up for a fall of 27 percent for the sugar business.
It said the operating profit margin at Primark, which
generates almost a third of AB Foods' group sales, was better
than expected and higher than in the same period last year and
predicted Primark's profit in 2014 would be well ahead of 2013.
AB Foods also reiterated its group outlook for adjusted
earnings per share for 2013/14 to be similar to 2012/13.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Paul Sandle)