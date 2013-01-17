LONDON Jan 17 Associated British Foods
said group revenue in the first sixteen weeks was 10 percent
ahead of last year, driven by a higher-than-expected 25 percent
increase in sales at clothing retailer Primark.
At Primark, where new store openings also helped boost
sales, "like-for-like growth benefited from comparison with weak
sales during the unseasonably warm autumn of 2011 and good
trading over the Christmas period,", AB Foods said.
The group said it now expected further progress in adjusted
operating profit for the full year, with the improvement heavily
weighted towards the first half.
Revenues at its sugar business were 12 percent ahead of last
year in the period but the group forecast lower sugar production
and profit this year.