LONDON Jan 17 Associated British Foods said group revenue in the first sixteen weeks was 10 percent ahead of last year, driven by a higher-than-expected 25 percent increase in sales at clothing retailer Primark.

At Primark, where new store openings also helped boost sales, "like-for-like growth benefited from comparison with weak sales during the unseasonably warm autumn of 2011 and good trading over the Christmas period,", AB Foods said.

The group said it now expected further progress in adjusted operating profit for the full year, with the improvement heavily weighted towards the first half.

Revenues at its sugar business were 12 percent ahead of last year in the period but the group forecast lower sugar production and profit this year.