BRIEF-Manhattan Bridge Capital Q1 earnings per share $0.10
* Q1 revenue rose 20.4 percent to $1.33 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
Dec 2 ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA :
* Purchased 2,280,000 ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA shares in market at an average price of 4.74 Norwegian crowns per share
* In addition company bought 8,500 ASC shares from a resigned partner
* Owns 2,603,944 treasury shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue rose 20.4 percent to $1.33 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S