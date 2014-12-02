Dec 2 ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA :

* Purchased 2,280,000 ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA shares in market at an average price of 4.74 Norwegian crowns per share

* In addition company bought 8,500 ASC shares from a resigned partner

* Owns 2,603,944 treasury shares