Sept. 26 ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA :

* Says will issue 486,600 new shares at a price of 4.82 Norwegian crowns per share

* Says previously agreed price of 5.04 crowns per share has been adjusted for earlier settlement of forward contract

* Says total proceed for 486,600 new shares issued is 2,345,412 crowns Source text for Eikon:

