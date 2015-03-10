(Corrects typo in headline) March 10 ABG Shipyard Ltd : * Clarifies on news titled "l&t in race to buy ABG Shipyard stake", says no such negotiations were taking place * Source text: With reference to the news item appearing in the Media on March10, 2015 titled "L&T in race to buy ABG Shipyard stake", ABG Shipyard Ltd has Clarified to BSE as under: "a) No such negotiations were taking place, b) Company is not aware of any information that has to be announced to the Exchanges which could explain the aforesaid movement in the trading and that which is required to be disclosed to the stock exchanges as per Clause 36 of the Listing Agreement." * Further company coverage (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)