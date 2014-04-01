By Chris Vellacott
LONDON, April 1 British insurance body the
Association of British Insurers will ask UK finance minister
George Osborne for an independent probe into how financial
regulators handled disclosure of a planned industry review.
A spokesman for the ABI said the body is writing to Osborne
asking for a "completely independent" investigation into how the
Financial Conduct Authority handled disclosure of a planned
review of the industry.
Shares in top insurers fell sharply on Friday after a
newspaper interview with a senior FCA supervisor prompted
speculation the probe could lead to changes that would affect
the profitability of their products.
The regulator clarified its position in a statement early on
Friday afternoon, almost six and a half hours after shares
started trading.
"The ABI is writing to the Chancellor. The events of last
week were very serious and we believe the investigation into the
regulator needs to be completely independent. The regulator
cannot investigate itself," an ABI spokesman said.
