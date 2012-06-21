By Myles Neligan
LONDON, June 21 The Association of British
Insurers, an influential shareholder body, on Thursday condemned
mining group Xstrata's plans to pay key executives large
sums to ensure they stay on after its proposed merger with
commodities trader Glencore.
"The ABI is always sceptical about the effectiveness of
retention payments," ABI head of corporate governance Andrew
Ninian said after the body issued a rare "red-top" alert on
Xstrata's pay proposals.
"In this case we have raised further concerns around the
significant retention awards being offered to Xstrata executives
which are not linked in any way to performance."
Xstrata plans to hand more than 170 million pounds ($267.56
million) to its top 73 managers to deter them from leaving,
arguing that their expertise is key to future profit.
Xstrata shareholders are due to vote on the group's proposed
$30 billion takeover of Glencore on July 12, but cannot oppose
the retention packages without also voting down the deal, a
course that could expose them to losses.
The ABI, whose members own about 17 percent of the British
stock market, issues colour-coded reports when it believes
publicly quoted companies may be breaching corporate governance
standards.
Red-top reports, indicating the most serious level of
concern, have historically accounted for about 10 percent of the
total.
By 1555 GMT, Xstrata shares were down 3.6 percent and
Glencore shares were off 3.2 percent, underperforming the FTSE
100, which was 1 percent lower.
Xstrata said holding onto key executives was "integral to
delivery" of the investment case underpinning the Glencore
tie-up.
"Retaining a stable management team with a track record of
value delivery is in the interests of Xstrata shareholders," a
spokesman said.
Leading Xstrata investors including Standard Life
Investments and Fidelity have previously spoken out against the
miner's pay plans, describing them as "provocative" and
"unacceptable."
One fund management source said investors were concerned
that retention payments do not work because sought-after
executives are often bought out of their contracts by their new
employers.
The row over Xstrata's pay comes amid growing investor
intolerance of high boardroom pay that is not backed by strong
management performance.
A wave of shareholder revolts in Britain last month forced
two high-profile chief executives - Aviva's Andrew Moss
and Trinity Mirror's Sly Bailey - to quit.
The ABI said that while it opposed Xstrata's retention
packages, it had no opinion on the tie-up with Glencore.