By Ange Aboa
ABIDJAN, July 4 Ivorian authorities have agreed
a preliminary deal for a new container port with a consortium
led by French conglomerate Bollore, the managing
director of the port of Abidjan said, despite a rival lodging a
complaint at a regional court.
The deal, which also includes France's Bouygues
and a subsidiary of Danish shipping giant Maersk,
is due to be finalised by the government within weeks, Issouf
Fadika told Reuters on Wednesday.
The new container terminal is expected to boost capacity at
the port of Abidjan, a gateway for landlocked nations to the
north and a transit point for most beans from the world's top
cocoa grower.
Traffic at the port, already one of Africa's busiest, rose
15 percent in 2012 compared with the previous year.
"The Ivorian commission that is negotiating ... initialled
the contract for the second terminal and, in a few weeks, the
government will sign the final contract," Fadika said.
"We can say that the two parties have agreed on all parts of
the contract and there should not be any problem. Initialling
the contract means nothing can prevent the contract from being
signed," he added.
The initialling comes as the competing consortium including
Movis CI and French family-owned shipping company CMA CGM, which
lost out, lodged a complaint at the competition authority of the
eight-nation West African regional currency bloc UEMOA.
The contract has sparked controversy in Ivory Coast, with
the trade minister attacking his own government for failing to
promote competition by awarding it to Bollore.
Jean-Louis Billon, in a letter to the transport minister and
procurement agency ANRMP, said Bollore should not have been
allowed to bid as the company already runs the existing
container terminal.
However, President Alassane Ouattara has rejected the
criticism, saying Bollore submitted the best offer.
The bulk of Ivorian cocoa exports pass through Abidjan, as
do around 60 percent of goods to and from landlocked Mali,
Burkina Faso and Niger.
