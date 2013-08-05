BRIEF-Brompton Split Banc Corp. announces intention to implement class A share split
* Brompton Split Banc Corp. announces intention to implement a class A share split and concurrent preferred share private placement
JOHANNESBURG Aug 5 South African massmarket lender African Bank Investments said on Monday it will raise up to 4 billion rand ($406 million) through a rights offering to shore up its balance sheet.
African Bank, known as Abil, also said in a trading statement its mainstay lending business is facing slower growth and an increase in bad loan costs. The rights offering will be fully underwritten by Goldman Sachs, Abil said.
Fitch says growing trend in digitization of mortgage application process should continue in U.S. over long term
Initial public offering of 12.4 mln common shares priced at $6.50/shr