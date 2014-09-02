(Adds details, background)
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 2 South Africa's Reserve Bank
has launched an investigation into failed lender African Bank
Investments to determine if it engaged in reckless
conduct or questionable management practices, the central bank
said on Tuesday.
African Bank Investments, known as Abil, was rescued in a
$1.6 billion bailout led by the central bank last month after
being hit by waves of bad debt as its core market of low-income
borrowers failed to pay back loans.
The reserve bank has appointed lawyer, JF Myburgh, to head
up an independent probe into whether Abil's business "was
conducted recklessly, negligently or with the intent to defraud
depositors, other creditors or any other person", the regulator
said in a statement.
It will also examine whether Abil was involved in
"questionable management practices or material non-disclosures,
with the intent to defraud depositors or other creditors".
Myburgh was appointed on Aug. 30 and has five months to
complete the investigation and another 30 days to submit a
report.
Following the central bank rescue, Reuters examined more
than two dozen court filings by Abil against defaulters. The
documents revealed that the bank had made loans despite holding
evidence that borrowers had under-reported expenses.
Abil's failure has raised questions among investors about
levels of disclosure at the bank and whether regulators did
enough to monitor its lending.
The National Credit Regulator has defended its oversight of
Abil, saying that some problems - such as the worsening economic
outlook - happened after it granted loans and were beyond its
control.
As part of the rescue, the central bank has also appointed a
PricewaterhouseCoopers executive as Abil's curator.
