JOHANNESBURG Aug 5 African Bank Investments sees loan growth continuing to slow, and will likely be at the lower end of its target range of 18 to 22 percent, Chief Executive Leon Kirkinis said on Monday.

Kirkinis made the comment on a conference call. African Bank, known as Abil, warned earlier on Monday it expected lower earnings from its main banking unit in the second half of the year.

