* Moody's cuts struggling lender to speculative grade
* Investors concerned about another rights offering
* Shares down by a third this month
By David Dolan and Mfuneko Toyana
JOHANNESBURG, May 30 Credit agency Moody's cut
its international rating on South Africa's African Bank
Investments to below investment grade, or "junk",
citing concerns about spiralling bad loans and sending its
shares down nearly 7 percent.
Abil, as the bank is known, has been hammered as its target
market of low-income borrowers have been squeezed by inflation,
high levels of indebtedness and labour strife in the platinum
mines, forcing many to default on payments.
Abil makes most of its money from unsecured, higher risk,
high-interest loans that are not backed by collateral.
The bank has traditionally funded itself in the debt
markets, which means a credit downgrade could drive up the cost
of its international borrowing.
"With this downgrade, we think they could now have some
challenges on the funding side. If you combine challenges on the
asset side of your balance sheet with challenges on the
liabilities side ... that is quite a precarious position to be
in," said Jean Pierre Verster, a fund manager at 36One Asset
Management.
But Abil Chief Executive Leon Kirkinis said the downgrade
would not dramatically affect funding costs.
"The overall cost of funding for the bank will not change
significantly, just because new funding over the next few months
will be slightly more expensive," he said in a statement, adding
the bank had "multiple options across many diverse markets" for
funding.
He also said the bank was "extremely cash generative
internally at the moment".
Last year Abil raised 5.5 billion rand through a rights
offer, and investors said they were worried it might need to
raise more capital.
"That's one I wouldn't touch with a barge pole," said Ron
Klipin, a portfolio manager at money management firm Cratos
Wealth, referring to Abil shares.
"Customers are under more pressure. Maybe they are going to
have to have another rights issue."
Earlier this month, the bank reported a first-half loss of
3.1 billion rand ($298 million) and said it would not pay a
dividend as non-performing loans totalled 600 million rand more
than expected.
DETERIORATION
Moody's cut Abil's global senior debt and deposit ratings by
one notch to "Ba1/Not Prime," the bank said in a statement on
Friday.
Moody's also cut its national ratings by one notch to
"A3.za/P-2/za," which is still investment grade.
"This rating action reflects Moody's assessment of the
deterioration in African Bank's asset quality," Abil said.
Moody's also placed the long-term ratings on review and is
likely to conclude that review following the release of a
nine-month trading update later this year, Abil said.
Abil shares ended down 6.8 percent at 8.40 rand.
The stock market appeared to be pricing in the potential for
another rights offering. The shares have fallen by a third this
month, making Abil the worst performer in May on the 165-member
All-Share index. They have lost 70 percent over the
past two years.
"I do think there is a high probability of another rights
issue being needed," said Verster at 36One Asset Management,
which has a short position - a bet that the shares will lose
value - on Abil.
Abil's total debt is nearly six times its shareholder
equity, according to Thomson Reuters data, the highest among
South Africa's eight biggest listed banks.
Its operating margin, a measure of profitability, averaged
just 15.2 percent over the last five years, well below the
industry average of 26 percent.
Its outstanding foreign currency bonds totalled $1.6
billion, according to Reuters data.
($1 = 10.4145 South African Rand)
(Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa and
Jane Baird)