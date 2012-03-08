Sri Lankan shares hit near 2-week closing low
COLOMBO, June 12 Sri Lankan shares on Monday ended at their lowest in near two weeks due to profit-booking in banking shares, but foreign inflows helped curb losses.
BRUSSELS, March 8 AB Inbev, the world's largest brewer, said on Thursday share buybacks were unlikely this year, but that there was possible scope from 2013.
Chief Financial Officer Felipe Dutra told a news conference on Thursday that share buybacks were "likely not this year".
"As we get to two times net debt to EBITDA, share buybacks cannot be eliminated," he added. (Reporting by Ben Deighton; editing by Rex Merrifield)
COLOMBO, June 12 Sri Lankan shares on Monday ended at their lowest in near two weeks due to profit-booking in banking shares, but foreign inflows helped curb losses.
* International trade holding bulk of Vietnamese robusta stocks