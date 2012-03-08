BRUSSELS, March 8 AB Inbev, the world's largest brewer, said on Thursday share buybacks were unlikely this year, but that there was possible scope from 2013.

Chief Financial Officer Felipe Dutra told a news conference on Thursday that share buybacks were "likely not this year".

"As we get to two times net debt to EBITDA, share buybacks cannot be eliminated," he added. (Reporting by Ben Deighton; editing by Rex Merrifield)