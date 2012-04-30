BRUSSELS, April 30 Anheuser-Busch InBev , the world's largest beermaker, increased sales of beer in the United States for the first time in three years and said wage rises should ensure increased consumption in Brazil.

The maker of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Beck's said on Monday that it shipped 1.8 percent more beer and other drinks in the first quarter of 2012 and its core profit (EBITDA) rose 7.4 percent to $3.55 billion.

That was slightly below the average analyst expectation of $3.58 billion.