BRIEF-Jim Walton reports open market sale of 1.51 mln shares of Walmart's common stock, Walmart says
* Walmart says Jim Walton reports open market sale of 1.51 million shares of co's common stock at average of $79.11/share on june 7 - sec filing
BRUSSELS, April 30 Anheuser-Busch InBev , the world's largest beermaker, increased sales of beer in the United States for the first time in three years and said wage rises should ensure increased consumption in Brazil.
The maker of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Beck's said on Monday that it shipped 1.8 percent more beer and other drinks in the first quarter of 2012 and its core profit (EBITDA) rose 7.4 percent to $3.55 billion.
That was slightly below the average analyst expectation of $3.58 billion.
* Medx Health Corp. extends the closing period of brokered private placement