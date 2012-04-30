* Q1 core profit $3.55 bln vs Reuters poll $3.58 bln

* Q1 volume increase in U.S. is first since Q1 2009

* Says minimum wage increase in Brazil should drive sales

* Shares down 2 pct

BRUSSELS, April 30 Anheuser-Busch InBev , the world's largest beer maker, just missed first-quarter earnings expectations as the cost of its expansion in Brazil offset the first increase in U.S. beer sales in three years.

The maker of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Beck's said on Monday economic trends were improving in the United States, the world's most profitable beer market, with unemployment falling and consumer confidence rising.

But it said a 1 percent rise in volumes there was largely the result of mild winter weather and predicted softer U.S. shipments in the second quarter.

"They are saying don't get carried away. I reckon that flat (U.S. volumes) for the full year would be a good result," said Andrew Holland, beverage analyst at Societe Generale.

AB InBev, which makes around 90 percent of its profit in the Americas, is relying on the fast-growing Brazilian market and a policy of price hikes and trading up to premium brands in the United States, where revenues have risen even while volumes have fallen against a tough economic backdrop.

"We see improved trends and market share trends for the brands of our portfolio... We see a market (with) improving overall conditions," Chief Financial Officer Felipe Dutra told a conference call, referring to AB InBev's U.S. operations.

The group said a rise in distribution costs in Brazil as it expands, notably in the northeast of the country, pressured profit margins there, along with larger than normal state VAT increases.

It predicted a 7.5 percent real increase in the minimum wage should help accelerate consumption in Brazil this year.

AB InBev has almost 50 percent of the beer market in the United States, the world's second biggest after China, and nearly 70 percent in Brazil.

Among its rivals, SABMiller reported a 3 percent rise in beer volumes in January-March as growth in emerging markets offset declines in Europe and North America.

Dutch brewer Heineken, the top seller in Europe, also sold more beer than expected in the first quarter as it persuaded consumers to switch to premium brands.

Carlsberg reports first-quarter earnings on May 9. SABMiller reports full-year earnings to the end of March on May 24, with its U.S. joint venture MillerCoors providing a trading update on May 8.

SHARES SLIP

AB Inbev said shipments for the group as a whole rose by a greater than expected 1.8 percent in the first quarter, while net profit shot up 45 percent thanks to lower financing costs and a sharply reduced tax rate.

However, its core profit (EBITDA) just missed forecasts, its growth capped at 7.4 percent partially due to the higher sales and transportation costs in Brazil.

The company's only change to its full-year guidance was for an effective tax rate of 19-21 percent from a previous 21-23 percent range.

AB InBev shares were down 2 percent to 53.99 euros at 1000 GMT, although are still up 14 percent this year. The STOXX European food and beverage index was 0.4 percent lower, putting it 8 percent higher than at the end of 2011.

Analysts said both the improvement in the United States and higher costs in Brazil had been well signalled. The headline core profit figure was slightly disappointing, but the higher than expected net profit and lower expected tax rate could boost earnings per share estimates.

"I wouldn't be surprised to see the shares open down, but then trade flat to slightly up later. The U.S. is showing positive signs, Brazil too and the tax is going down," said Anthony Bucalo, analyst at Banco Santander.

AB InBev said its U.S. performance was helped by the launch of Bud Light Platinum, a new 6 percent strength lager, at the end of January, a week before American football's Super Bowl.

In addition, the group spent more on advertising linked to its sponsorship of the National Football League and said it hoped to gain from its first year as a sponsor of Britain's FA Cup in soccer.