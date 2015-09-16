By Alasdair Reilly
| LONDON, Sept 16
LONDON, Sept 16 The European loan market is
pinning its hopes on a potential jumbo loan financing backing
the merger of the world's largest brewer AB InBev and
SABMiller, almost a year since the merger was last
seriously considered, banking sources said.
The potential financing will be welcomed with open arms by
European syndicated loan desks, many of which were set stiff
budgets this year in expectation of a return of big-ticket
European M&A. However, global volatility and poor growth
expectations have hit borrower confidence and the level of
European M&A financing this year has been disappointing.
"Let's hope this goes through. It could just about save our
year," a senior loans banker said.
AB InBev will have to pay at least 40 pounds ($62) per SAB
Miller share, and maybe as much as 45 pounds, according to
analysts - implying an overall price of up to US$130bn,
including SABMiller's debt, Reuters reported.
The potential financing, which could cover an estimated
US$90bn-plus cash portion of an offer, is likely to include a
large bridge loan element to be refinanced in the bond market
and possibly in the loan market. Any deal would benefit from
deep loan market liquidity, the bankers said.
"This has been something that has been contemplated for a
long time by most of AB InBev's relationship banks. Although the
figure considered is staggering, given where bank liquidity is
at the moment, it is fully financeable in the bank market," the
senior banker said.
BIG DEAL
Last year, when the mega merger was last mooted, bankers
speculated that the company could seek to raise a bridge loan of
US$75bn-US$80bn before issuing US$72bn-US$110bn of bonds to fund
an acquisition.
A new financing would help soak up excess liquidity in the
loan market, while potential asset sales could generate more M&A
for banks to work on, helping banks to make budget.
"Banks are underlent, there is an unprecedented amount of
liquidity in the system. Looking at what is possible in terms of
deal size, for a bridge loan for the right borrower, the sky
really is the limit," another banker said.
AB InBev has targeted a net debt to Ebitda of 2 times, from
around 2.5 times, Reuters reported, it is likely to reach that
by 2016, the earliest any deal could realistically be completed,
and so has room to borrow to fund a takeover. When it bought
Budweiser-maker Anheuser-Busch in 2008, it allowed the ratio to
rise to beyond 5 times. If it was prepared to go that high
again, it might be able to raise as much as US$100bn in debt.
The size of the financing required could see AB InBev go
beyond is closest relationship banks and tap the wider bank
market.
Mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners on AB InBev's US$9bn
revolving credit facility arranged in August included Banco
Santander, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, ING, JP
Morgan, Mizuho Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland, Societe Generale
and SMBC, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
($1 = 0.6469 pounds)
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)